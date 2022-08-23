TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama softball announced the team has hired Lance McMahon as an assistant coach on Tuesday.

McMahon will be working primarily with the pitchers when he comes to the Capstone. He has been with the University of Illinois softball team for six seasons. The Illini pitching staff recorded sub 3.00 team ERAs in each of the last three seasons.

McMahon tweeted Tuesday that he is “looking forward to this new chapter of my life.” UA softball head coach Patrick Murphy said in a press release that he is excited to see what improvements McMahon will bring to Tide softball.

“We are very excited to welcome Lance to the Alabama softball family,” Murphy said. “He has done great things at Illinois and we look forward to having him work with our pitchers. His experiences in Champaign and at LSU, Mizzou and the NPF have more than prepared him for this position.”

The Crimson Tide lost its former pitching coach, Stephanie Prothro, who decided to take on a bigger role at Memphis as the head coach.