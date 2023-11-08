TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama softball recently gained the commitment of one of the top players in Louisiana.

Kennedy Marceaux, a catcher at Kaplan High School, is a three-time All-Vermilion Parish MVP selection as picked by the Abbeville Meridional. Marceaux hit .655 with 139 hits, including 40 home runs, 38 double, eight triples, and drove in 128 runs in her first two season. She hit .655 with 22 home runs and 72 RBIs this past spring to lead the Lady Pirates to their first state championship since 2016.

“BAMAU is an amazing place all the way from the administration, coaches and staff, to the student body and of course the beautiful campus is amazing. The very moment I stepped foot on campus, I just felt at home,” Marceaux said in an interview with Vermilion Today.

Alabama softball has made 14 Women’s College World Series appearances. The Crimson Tide won it all in 2012 and were the runner-up in 2014.