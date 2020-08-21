Alabama SGA cancels student block seating ahead of first home game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the Crimson Tide football team’s first game of the season, the Student Government Association at the University of Alabama has made the decision to cancel its student block seating.

In a Twitter thread posted Thursday, the SGA announced that due to UA’s decision to limit the capacity of Bryant-Denny Stadium to under 20%– or a little over 20,000 seats– it had to cancel the program in order to keep students safe. The block seating includes students from the university’s fraternities and sororities

“The nature of student block seating requires an in-stadium capacity above the determined maximum, making the program unfeasible,” the thread stated. “SGA is saddened to suspend this program, but we encourage students to continue cheering on @AlabamaFTBL from a safe social distance.”

THREAD: Due to the recent in-stadium seating capacity announced by @UA_Athletics + with consideration of the public health of the student community, SGA Student Organized Block Seating has been canceled for the upcoming 2020 football season. (1/4) — Alabama SGA (@uasga) August 20, 2020

The reduced capacity at the stadium has also affected which students who already purchased tickets will be able to go to the games. According to the university, seniors will be eligible for 40% of available seats, juniors will be eligible for 20%, sophomores and freshmen will get 15% each and graduate students will get 10%.

“The first 40% of the section will be assigned to seniors in order of most UA credit hours earned to fewest,” the statement read “Then, 20% of the section will be assigned to juniors in the same manner, and so on.”

The SGA plans to resume organized block seating next season.

Alabama will play its first home game Oct. 3 against Texas A&M.

