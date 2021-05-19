Alabama rowing qualifies for first NCAA championship in program history

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama rowing was selected as one of 22 Division-I teams for the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships on May 18, earning the Crimson Tide’s first NCAA bid in program history.

The Crimson Tide earned one of 12 at-large bids to the field of 22, joined by the 10 automatic qualifying bids from the various conference champions.

The 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships will take place May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. Each team will have three boats competing in the championship field, with separate seedings for each boat classification. The Tide’s 1V8+ crew earned its highest seed at No. 11, with the 1V4+ coming in at No. 13 and the 2V8+ at No. 17.

Alabama’s 1V8+ will face Navy, Stanford, Rutgers, Syracuse and Marist in its first heat on May 28. The 2V8+ will face SMU, Washington, Brown and Princeton while the 1V4+ will race Navy, Washington State, Virginia, Washington and Northeastern.

The championship bid is another in a series of firsts for the program this season under third-year head coach Glenn Putyrae, as the Crimson Tide earned its first top-10 ranking in program history, climbing as high as No.7 during its campaign.

“Getting to the national championship is a huge accomplishment. When we talk to our team and recruits, we tell them that when they come here, they have a chance to win championships. Anybody racing in this regatta can win the national championship and now we get to take our shot,” said Putyrae in a press release. “We’ve raced a grueling schedule. We knew, having never been selected to the championship before, we would have to have a body of work that would be unassailable in the eyes of the selectors. We were unafraid of putting ourselves out there with the opportunity for this moment and we’re excited about it.”

