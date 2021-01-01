ARLINGTON, Texas. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff.
No. 1 Alabama defeated the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish 31-14 on New Year’s Day.
The Crimson Tide now get set to take on the winner of the other CFP Semifinal game between the No. 2 Clemson Tigers and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
- Delay sought in ex-officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
- Alabama rolls over Notre Dame in Rose Bowl, ready for National Championship
- Vermont town votes to ‘terminate’ state virus restrictions
- Alabama’s Najee Harris hurdles defender in Rose Bowl, answers request from Megan Rapinoe
- Hoover Mayor Brocato looks ahead to 2021