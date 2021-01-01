Alabama rolls over Notre Dame in Rose Bowl, ready for National Championship

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team on to the field prior to the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 Alabama defeated the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish 31-14 on New Year’s Day.

The Crimson Tide now get set to take on the winner of the other CFP Semifinal game between the No. 2 Clemson Tigers and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.