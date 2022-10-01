FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday, the Crimson Tide won, 49-26.

Bama improved to 5-0 on the season and the Razorbacks fell to 3-2. Bryce Young led the team in passing, finishing 7-of-13 for 173 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the team in rushing with 206 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Freshman receiver Kobe Prentice was the leader in receiving with 92 yards and a score.

Here’s what we learned:

Jalen Milroe and Jahmyr Gibbs dominated the fourth quarter

After Young left the game, the Tide struggled to get much going on offense and didn’t take many deep shots downfield. But in the fourth quarter, after struggling to get anything going in the second half, Jalen Milroe had arguably the biggest play of the game when he ran for 77-yards and Jase McClellan would punch it in to finish the drive and put Bama in front 35-23. Jahmyr Gibbs also made two key, explosive plays late, he had a 72 and 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth which proved to be the dagger.

The defense dominated the first half, second half was a different story

The Crimson Tide defense dominated the first half besides a late score in the second quarter by Arkansas. The Hogs were one-for-six on third down conversion in the first half and Bama did a great job stopping KJ Jefferson from using his legs. The second half was a completely different story as Arkansas scored 16 points in the third quarter and 23 unanswered.

Bryce Young and Brian Branch’s injury

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner went down with a shoulder injury in the first half and had to go to the locker room. He came back out in the second half with his helmet on and was on the sideline hyping up his teammates but didn’t play. Brian Branch also went down in the first half and didn’t return in the game.

Alabama returns to Tuscaloosa next week to host the Texas A&M Aggies. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.