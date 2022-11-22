TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to 247Sports.

The redshirt junior finishes his Alabama career with 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sanders battled injuries throughout his entire time at the Capstone. In his freshman year, he suffered a broken foot which sidelined him for the year and forced him to take a medical redshirt. In 2020, he carried the ball 30 times for 134 yards before being involved in a serious car wreck during the Crimson Tide’s bye week which ended his season.

Sanders was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and was listed as the No. 1 running back in the 2019 class. He attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and was ranked as the sixth best player in the country. He had a viral moment coming out of high school when he announced he would win the Heisman Trophy in his freshman season with the Crimson Tide.