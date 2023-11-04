TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Though LSU came into its matchup against Alabama with the No. 1 offense in college football, it was the Tide’s offense that came ahead Saturday night.

The Tide downed the Tigers, 42-28, in one of college football’s most memorable contests in 2023. Alabama recorded 507 offensive yards compared to LSU’s 478.

The Tigers drew first blood when quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers over five minutes into the affair. Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe responded with two rushing touchdowns to close out the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Daniels and Milroe traded rushing touchdowns before Daniels threw a touchdown pass with five seconds remaining in the half. The Tigers went ahead on the first drive of the third period when Josh Williams scored on the ground from two yards out. Tide running back Roydell Williams then knotted the game up again.

Milroe then punched in his fourth rushing touchdowns before the third period closed. Alabama distanced itself from LSU when defensive back Terrion Arnold intercepted Daniels to commence the fourth quarter and returned the ball to Tigers’ 25-yard line. Running back Jase McClellan registered a 10-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Milroe threw for 219 yards and recorded 155 yards on the ground. Daniels also threw for 219 yards but put up 163 yards rushing. The LSU quarterback was removed in the fourth quarter and placed into concussion protocol.

Alabama is now 8-1 overall and 6-0 in SEC play.

Alabama gains significant edge in SEC West race

With the victory, the Tide is in firm control of the SEC West. With two SEC games remaining, Alabama is in great position to make the trip to Atlanta after missing out on the SEC championship game in 2022.

The Tide has defeated every program in the SEC West expect Auburn, which it will face Nov. 25 in the regular-season finale. Next week, Alabama will travel to Kentucky. Though Alabama was ranked No. 8 in 2023’s first College Football Playoff rankings, it has a pathway to the playoff if it wins out the regular season and takes the conference championship game.

Reichard becomes all-time kicking points leader

When Alabama kicker Will Reichard made his fourth PAT of the game, it gave him 500 career points. With that point, the fifth-year season broke the NCAA’s all-time record for points by a kicker. Reichard set the SEC scoring record against Arkansas on Oct. 14.

Though the Hoover native didn’t convert a field goal against LSU, Reichard’s recorded 77 field goals in his Crimson Tide career. Former Navy wide receiver Keenan Reynolds owns the all-time NCAA points scored record at 530.

Milroe finds different targets

Though no Alabama receivers notched a touchdown, Milroe completed passes to eight of his teammates.

Isaiah Bond led the way with five catches and 60 yards. Kendrick Law hauled in two balls, while Jermaine Burton snatched three throws. McClellan, Jamarion Miller, Kobe Prentice, CJ Dippre and Williams all caught a pass.