Alabama players host golf-themed birthday party for Coach Saban

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 31: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 42-3 win over the Duke Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s favorite sport may be football, but golf is definitely a close second. He’s said before how much he enjoys being on the course. So that’s where his team got inspiration to celebrate his 68th birthday Thursday.

A video posted to Twitter shows the team equipped with golf clubs and putting greens as Saban walks into a team meeting.

Players sing “Happy Birthday” to Saban as a group and then the head coach goes over to blow out his birthday candles.

It’s safe to say Saban had a “preTEE” good birthday!

The No. 2 Crimson Tide has a bye week this Saturday and will host the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers Nov. 9.