Alabama players host golf-themed birthday party for Coach Saban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s favorite sport may be football, but golf is definitely a close second. He’s said before how much he enjoys being on the course. So that’s where his team got inspiration to celebrate his 68th birthday Thursday.
A video posted to Twitter shows the team equipped with golf clubs and putting greens as Saban walks into a team meeting.
Players sing “Happy Birthday” to Saban as a group and then the head coach goes over to blow out his birthday candles.
It’s safe to say Saban had a “preTEE” good birthday!
The No. 2 Crimson Tide has a bye week this Saturday and will host the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers Nov. 9.