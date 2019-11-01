1  of  2
Breaking News
Police believe missing teen Aniah Blanchard harmed, victim of foul play | Reward increases to $35K Man’s body found on side of road in Walker County

Alabama players host golf-themed birthday party for Coach Saban

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 31: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 42-3 win over the Duke Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s favorite sport may be football, but golf is definitely a close second. He’s said before how much he enjoys being on the course. So that’s where his team got inspiration to celebrate his 68th birthday Thursday.

A video posted to Twitter shows the team equipped with golf clubs and putting greens as Saban walks into a team meeting.

Players sing “Happy Birthday” to Saban as a group and then the head coach goes over to blow out his birthday candles.

It’s safe to say Saban had a “preTEE” good birthday!

The No. 2 Crimson Tide has a bye week this Saturday and will host the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers Nov. 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events