Alabama plans to honor Wendell Hudson, its first black scholarship athlete

Virginia Techs Bobby Stevens, foreground, ducks Saturday as he attempts to break away from Alabamas Wendell Hudson, center, in second period of National Invitational Tournament semifinal game on March 24, 1973 at New Yorks Madison Square garden. But he finds that hes leaving the ball behind with Hudson. Virginia Techs Ed Frazier (20) is at left. Virginia Tech upset Alabama 74-73, to advance to the final against Notre Dame on Sunday on March 25. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm )

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama plans to honor its first African American scholarship athlete, Wendell Hudson.

Hudson’s No. 20 jersey will become the first to hang in the rafters at Coleman Coliseum. The ceremony will be held at halftime of Alabama’s basketball game with LSU on Feb. 15. Hudson’s jersey number will still be in circulation. A scholarship has also been endowed in his honor. Crimson Tide uniforms will sport a WH patch for the rest of the winter and sprint sport seasons.

Hudson averaged 19.0 points and 12.9 rebounds during his Alabama career and was the Southeastern Conference player of the year in 1973.

