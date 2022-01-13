Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal declares for NFL draft

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama left tackle Evan Neal says he’s entering the NFL draft and will skip his senior season. The Crimson Tide All-American announced his decision Thursday in a post on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7, 350-pound Neal is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick. He started 39 games in three seasons, playing left guard in 2019 and right tackle in 2020 before moving to left tackle as a junior.

The Tide won the Southeastern Conference title before falling to Georgia in the national championship game Monday night.

