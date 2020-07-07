Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last week, expected to make full recovery

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban (L) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide stand on the sideline during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last week after having his annual physical, according to the university.

In a tweet from Alabama Football, Sarkisian had his physical and then it was found out that he needed a procedure to correct a “congenital cardiovascular anomaly” before it became a problem.

Sarkisian had the surgery July 2 in Birmingham. He is now back in Tuscaloosa and expected to make a full recovery, according to the tweet.

Sarkisian joined the Crimson Tide in 2016 as an offensive analyst and as interim offensive coordinator before moving to the NFL to be the OC for the Atlanta Falcons. He came back to Tuscaloosa in 2019.

LATEST POSTS