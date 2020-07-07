Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last week, expected to make full recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last week after having his annual physical, according to the university.
In a tweet from Alabama Football, Sarkisian had his physical and then it was found out that he needed a procedure to correct a “congenital cardiovascular anomaly” before it became a problem.
Sarkisian had the surgery July 2 in Birmingham. He is now back in Tuscaloosa and expected to make a full recovery, according to the tweet.
Sarkisian joined the Crimson Tide in 2016 as an offensive analyst and as interim offensive coordinator before moving to the NFL to be the OC for the Atlanta Falcons. He came back to Tuscaloosa in 2019.
