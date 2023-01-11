FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WIAT) — The No. 4 Alabama men’s basketball team seeks to continue its perfect SEC record Wednesday at 6 p.m. as it faces No. 15 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena.

So far, the 13-2 Crimson Tide have downed Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Kentucky in conference play. If Alabama wins Wednesday, it will be the first time the Crimson Tide are 4-0 in the SEC since the 2020-21 season and the second time since the 1986-87 campaign.

The Crimson Tide are 13-12 under head coach Nate Oats against AP Top 25 teams, including a 4-2 mark in 2022-23. Alabama has knocked off then-No. 1’s North Carolina and Houston this season.

Since being named head coach at their respective programs before the 2019-20 season, Oats and Arkansas’ Eric Musselman have met once with both teams in the AP Top 25 Poll. That was in February 2021 when then-No. 20 Arkansas defeated then-No. 6 Alabama, 81-66, in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2) have won 17 straight home affairs. Arkansas last hosted an AP Top-15 matchup in the 1994-95 campaign.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller tops the conference with 19.1 points per game, while Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV has recorded 18.1 points per contest. Miller has been named SEC Freshman of the Week four times and was most recently recognized Monday.

The Crimson Tide lead the nation with 46.1 rebounds per game. Though Alabama is committing 11.7 turnovers in its SEC slate, Arkansas has forced 20-plus turnovers five times throughout the 2022-23 season.

The contest will air on ESPN2 with play-by-play broadcaster Karl Ravech and analyst Jay Bilas announcing.