ORLANDO, Fla. – The Crimson Tide football team took part in a final walkthrough on Tuesday afternoon to wrap up the practice schedule for the 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

The morning began with the head coaches’ press conference, featuring Nick Saban and coach Jim Harbaugh of Michigan. It ended with a fan pep rally.

Alabama and Michigan will square off tomorrow at Camping World Stadium with a 12 p.m. CT kickoff.