MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Alabama is well-represented in the Senior Bowl leading all schools with six players participating in this year’s event.

Offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Tyler Steen, defensive linemen Byron Young and DJ Dale, tight end Cameron Latu and defensive back Demarcco Hellams make up the Crimson Tide’s list.

Former All-American linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton is also representing Alabama as a defensive backs coach. The Montgomery-native played linebacker under head coach Nick Saban and was part of the 2015 and 2017 National Championship teams.

Hamilton credited Saban for the position he is in today.

“Just the process, man,” said Hamilton. “Now being a coach, I applaud Coach Saban for the amount of work, time and effort he puts in. I definitely understand and I explain to people, now being a coach, you’re in charge of the ingredients. You know, people always just see the cake when you’re in charge of baking the cake, putting it together and basically serving the players.”

WKRG News 5 Sports Director Simone Eli caught up the offensive line duo of Steen and Ekiyor Jr. during Wednesday’s media day session at the Mobile Convention Center.

Shaun Dion Hamilton interviews with WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli following Tuesday’s Senior Bowl Practice

Cameron Latu takes the field for warmups ahead of Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice.

Tyler Steen gears up for Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice

Shaun Dion Hamilton coaches up the defensive backs during Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice

Demarcco Hellams gets ready for Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli speaks with Tyler Steen during Wednesday’s media session.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. speaks to WKRG during Wednesday’s media days.

Steen told Eli the week has been a “whirlwind” getting acclimated with a new playbook and playing alongside other players.

Steen also mentioned how cool it is to play alongside five of his college teammates.

“It’s a great opportunity to get a chance to play with your teammates one last time, you know, representing Alabama,” said Steen. “It’s been great just seeing the guys. You know, we’ve been training our different facilities for a little bit now and getting a chance to reconnect with those guys and play with them one last time has been pretty cool.”

Ekiyor Jr. told WKRG the week has been really exciting with an opportunity to compete with the best players in the country.

“I’m just kind of honored and blessed to be able to be in a game of this magnitude and, you know, get on the pads,” said Ekiyor.

“Anytime there’s football, there’s fun,” Hellams said.