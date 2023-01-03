TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football received some big news Tuesday afternoon, as kicker Will Reichard announced via Twitter that he will return to the Capstone for one final season.

Reichard is the program’s all-time leader for career points with 417 on 61 field goals and 234 made extra points. He’s ranked fourth on the Alabama list for career field goals. During the 2020 season, Reichard was perfect all season, scoring on all 84 PATs and 14 made field goals.

He was the No. 1 kicker in the country out of high school by 247Sports. This is a huge return for the Crimson Tide who will look to get back in the playoffs next year. Junior defensive back Malachi Moore also announced that he will return for his senior season.