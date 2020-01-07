Alabama hosts Mississippi State Wednesday night in SEC home opener

Buffalo head coach Nate Oats talks to his players during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will play its Southeastern Conference home opener on Wednesday night when it hosts Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum. This will mark the first of two meetings between the longtime rivals, as the Crimson Tide will play the return game in Starkville, Miss., on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Mississippi State and Alabama will meet for the 202nd time in series history when the teams square off on Wednesday night. The Tide owns an all-time record of 125-76 in the series, including wins in 11 of the last 14 meetings and 15 of the last 20 overall games played between the two programs. The 201 games played and the 125 wins against Mississippi State marks the most for Alabama against any single opponent in each category in program history.

Most recently, the Crimson Tide had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 104-98 double overtime defeat at Florida last Saturday in both teams’ SEC opener. It was just the second time in the last seven games that Alabama has lost, with both contests coming on the road by a combined eight points (lost 73-71 at No. 20 Penn State on Dec. 14). The streak is even more impressive considering five of the seven games during the stretch were played away from Tuscaloosa.