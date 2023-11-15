TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football will host the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in its last home game of the season at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide is coming off a dominant road victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, 49-21. Jalen Milroe got banged up early in the contest with a shot to his thigh. But he managed to play through the pain and threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns while adding three more scores on the ground.

The Mocs come into this game with a 7-3 record and look to pull off a historic upset. In its last game, they were defeated by the Furman Paladins, 17-14. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus was 20-of-38 for 289 yards and two touchdowns. His receivers Jamoi Mayes and Javin Whatley both contributed over 100 yards receiving and a score.

Here’s what to look for when the Tide faces the Mocs:

Handle business, get starters out early

It’s a no-brainer the Crimson Tide should dominate this game from start to finish. But it’ll be key for Alabama to handle business early, get the game out of reach and get its starters out so they can be as healthy as possible for the Iron Bowl.

Establish a run game

When playing a lesser opponent, you should be able to impose your will. The Alabama offensive line should have its way early and often and create gaping holes for its running backs to run through. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams should have huge days, and even expect for younger backs such as Jamarion Miller and Justice Haynes to get touches.

Senior Day for Bama players