TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University Alabama football hosted the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Crimson Tide won, 24-20.

Alabama improved to 6-0 while Texas A&M falls to 3-3. Jalen Milroe finished 12 of 19 for 111 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack with 154 yards on 21 carries. Jermaine Burton was the leading receiver, finishing with 48 yards on three catches.

Here’s what we learned:

Turnovers and missed field goals kept A&M in the game

Jalen Milroe fumbled twice in the first half, resulting in two Aggie touchdowns. Milroe made explosive plays with his legs and threw two touchdowns in the first half, but four turnovers total kept the game close. Will Reichard was an uncharacteristic 1-for-3 including a missed 35 and 47-yard field goal which would of created separation between the two teams.

Defense saved the day

Besides giving up two touchdowns due to turnovers and A&M having great field position, the defense did its job. Dallas Turner had two sacks and Terrion Arnold recorded his first interception of the season. Will Anderson and others did a great job of getting pressure on Haynes King. The defense came up clutch when needed, including forcing A&M to kick a field goal late in the game and getting the game-winning stop.

Bama will need Bryce Young to beat Tennessee

After how sloppy the offense looked, Bama needs Bryce Young to beat the Volunteers. The Vols went into Death Valley and crushed LSU and they’re offense is explosive. Bama will need to be able to put up points to keep up with the Vols.

Alabama will travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers next week. Kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.