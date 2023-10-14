TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama football team took on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Bryant-Denny Stadium for homecoming Saturday. They came out with the win, 24-21.

The Crimson Tide looked to be sleep walking to begin the game, but turned it up a notch after Jalen Milroe was able to connect with Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown. Milroe finished 9-of-20 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a strong second half for the Razorbacks as they scored 15 unanswered points and made it a one possession game, but couldn’t stop the Crimson Tide in the final minutes. KJ Jefferson finished 14-of-24 for 150 yards and two scores.

Alabama improves to 6-1 on the season and will face Tennessee at home next week. Arkansas falls to 2-5 and will travel to Starkville for a matchup with Mississippi State.

Here’s what we learned:

Alabama’ offense struggled in the second half

Jalen Milroe made plays down the field, connecting on several deep balls including a 79-yard touchdown to Kobe Prentice and a 44-yard toss to Jermaine Burton. However, the offense struggled in the second half to get anything going. After scoring 21 points in the first half, the Crimson Tide only score three second half points.

Bama had a chance to put the Hogs away, but didn’t

Arkansas struggled to move the ball after its first two possessions of the game. After a facemask penalty on Jaylen Key gave the Hogs a first down, the momentum swung towards Arkansas and they scored 15 unanswered points to cut the deficit to three.

Bama established a running game in the second half