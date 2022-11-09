OXFORD, Miss. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football will be back on the road Saturday as they head to Vaught Hemingway Stadium to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 2:30 p.m.

After falling to LSU last week and likely losing their chance at making the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide (7-2) look to take down the Lane Kiffin led Rebels. In their last game, Ole Miss (8-1) snuck out of College Station with a win over Texas A&M, 31-28.

Here’s what to look for in the game:

Can Lane Kiffin get his first win over Saban?

Dating back to last season, Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart both took down Saban for the first time. This season, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Brian Kelly both earned their first win over Saban and the Tide. Kiffin now looks to get his first win over his former boss and hand Alabama a three-loss regular season, 2010 was the last time that happened.

How motivated will the Crimson Tide be?

After losing to LSU and being knocked out of playoff contention, Alabama finds itself in a spot that they’re not in too often. They head on the road for a big game without that same pressure of knowing every game is a must-win. Bama has had a 10-win season for the last 14 years and now as players begin to focus on improving their draft stock, it’ll be interesting to see how the players respond and where their focus is.

Stopping the Ole Miss rushing attack is key for Bama

This season, the Rebels have one of the best rushing attacks in the country. They’re No. 3 in rushing offense, averaging 267.4 yards per game on the ground. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins averages 115 yards per game and junior Zach Evans averages 85 yards a game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is also a good runner. In their game against Auburn, all three players rushed for well over 100 yards on over 15 carries.

Betting Lines