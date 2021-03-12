Alabama handles Miss. State easily, heads to semifinals of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide easily defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 85-48 in Friday’s quarterfinal game of the SEC Tournament.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide were led by SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones who finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

This is Alabama’s 22nd win of the season as the team continues to build their resume heading into the NCAA Tournament.

All-SEC Freshman Team member Joshua Primo was injured during the game. His status for the remainder of the season is unknown at this time.

The Crimson Tide now await the winner of the other quarterfinal game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators. The semifinal game is set for Saturday at noon.

Head coach Nate Oats will be addressing the media shortly after the game. You can watch the full press conference in the player above.