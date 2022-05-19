TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dana Duckworth, who led the Crimson Tide gymnastics team to a couple of SEC championships wins since 2014, is stepping down as coach.

“It has been an absolute honor to compete for, recruit and coach so many amazing women who have been a part of the Alabama gymnastics family,” Duckworth said in a statement released Thursday. “I cherish the relationships made by being a part of this program and our alumni sisterhood. The experiences we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

In her statement announcing her departure, Duckworth said she was taking time to focus on her family.

“This decision was not an easy one as I am forever grateful to our student-athletes, their families, my staff and fellow coaches. The University of Alabama is a special place and I care deeply about the gymnastics program, but after 27 years of involvement, I have decided to step down and focus on my family for now. I have all the confidence in the world in this team and wish nothing but great things for their future.”

Duckworth, a Michigan native who competed on the team as a student-athlete between 1989 and 1993, spent over 20 years on the Crimson Tide coaching staff, starting as an assistant coach in 2000 and working her way up to head coach following former coach Sarah Patterson’s retirement.

In her 20-year coaching career at Alabama, Duckworth was part of three NCAA team championships, six Southeastern Conference championships and 17 NCAA regional team championships. Duckworth also coached 17 NCAA champions and over 200 All-Americans and Scholastic All-Americans.

As a student-athlete, Duckworth earned eight All-American accolades and finished her career by winning her second consecutive NCAA balance beam title with a perfect 10.0. In 1993, she was named NCAA Woman of the Year for the State of Alabama.

“We appreciate Coach Duckworth’s contributions to Alabama gymnastics, both as a coach and a student-athlete,” said Greg Byrne, director of athletics at Alabama. “She has had a lot of success over the years as a coach and as a leader in the community, and we wish Dana and her family all the best going forward.”

Gina Quinlan will serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Duckworth has been named. A national search will begin immediately for the team’s next head coach.