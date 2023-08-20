CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (WHNT) — Huntsville native Nick Dunlap joined elite company on Sunday.

The 19-year-old became only the second golfer in history to win the U.S Amateur Championship and the U.S Junior Amateur Championship joining 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, according to Golfweek.

Dunlap took down Ohio State’s Neal Shipley in the 36-hole final round to clinch the win, adding to his already dominant 2023 summer. So far this summer, Dunlap has four top-10 finishes and participated in the 2023 US Open, finishing 128th.

Dunlap is heading into his sophomore season for the Alabama Crimson Tide but has already found success at the collegiate level. In his freshman season, he was an All-SEC selection and finished the season ranked as the No. 16 in the nation, according to Golfweek individual player rankings.

Previous notable winners of the U.S. Amateur include Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

With the win, Dunlap will now qualify for the 2024 Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.