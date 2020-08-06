TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will make $2.5 million a year under a new three-year deal reached after his flirtation with the Colorado head coaching job.
University trustees approved Sarkisian’s new deal and others for assistant coaches and support staffers on Wednesday. It includes a raise of more than $800,000. A former Washington and USC head coach, Sarkisian agreed to the new deal in February after reportedly being targeted by Colorado. It was pending formal approval by trustees.
Sarkisian signed a three-year deal worth $1.6 million annually in March 2019, returning to Alabama after two seasons running the Atlanta Falcons’ offense.
LATEST POSTS
- Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national
- Alabama gives offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian big raise, to $2.5 million
- More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled nationwide
- WATCH LIVE: Parker to provide updates on Legion Field COVID-19 testing site, 2020 Census
- Tennessee Family celebrates grandmother battling COVID-19