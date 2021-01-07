Alabama football super fan continues streak amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Alabama fan thought he may not get to see a single game this season, which is huge, considering he has spent the last four decades attending every single one.

Superfan Tommy Ray has a ticket like this for every single Alabama game he’s been to, which is 646 since 1963. 617 of those have been consecutive.

With the pandemic, things have been a little bit different, but he hasn’t let that get him down.

Ray says in March, he thought his season of in-person fandom would be put on pause, but once he learned a limited number of fans could attend games, he and his wife — who has been to 192 games — had a conversation and agreed to try to go to the first game this season. If they felt unsafe, they would stop attending.

Ray says week by week, each game has been a small miracle, feeling protected and staying safe, while still doing what he loves. The upcoming national championship will be his 618th consecutive game.

“Should I be blessed enough to clear the National Championship game, I will have seen every game for 49 straight years, which to me, when I stop to think about it, it’s just, it’s hard to believe even for me having done it,” Ray said.

Ray said following the rules of social distancing, along with always wearing a mask, with the exception of a quick photo op when space allows, is crucial to keeping himself and his wife healthy, but they both stand by their original pact: if they feel unsafe, they’ll go home.

Overall, he said attending games this season has been wild, seeing half empty stadiums and deserted tailgates, so he looks forward to next year, when hopefully things are back to normal.