TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has released its football schedule for the 2023 season.
One noticeable game on the schedule is Week 2 when the Tide takes on Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium to complete the home-and-home series the schools agreed to. Bama will also travel to Tampa to take on the University of South Florida. The Crimson Tide will compete in 12 contests, five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa.
Here’s what the 2023 schedule looks like:
- Sept. 2: Middle Tennesee
- Sept. 9: Texas
- Sept. 16: at South Florida
- Sept. 23: Ole Miss
- Sept. 30: at Mississippi State
- Oct. 7: Arkansas
- Oct. 14: at Texas A&M
- Oct. 21: Tennessee
- Oct. 28: Bye week
- Nov. 4: LSU
- Nov. 11: at Kentucky
- Nov. 18: Chattanooga
- Nov. 25: at Auburn
The 2023 SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.