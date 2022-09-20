TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has released its football schedule for the 2023 season.

One noticeable game on the schedule is Week 2 when the Tide takes on Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium to complete the home-and-home series the schools agreed to. Bama will also travel to Tampa to take on the University of South Florida. The Crimson Tide will compete in 12 contests, five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa.

Here’s what the 2023 schedule looks like:

Sept. 2: Middle Tennesee

Sept. 9: Texas

Sept. 16: at South Florida

Sept. 23: Ole Miss

Sept. 30: at Mississippi State

Oct. 7: Arkansas

Oct. 14: at Texas A&M

Oct. 21: Tennessee

Oct. 28: Bye week

Nov. 4: LSU

Nov. 11: at Kentucky

Nov. 18: Chattanooga

Nov. 25: at Auburn

The 2023 SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.