TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Months after taking time away from the spotlight, the “voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide” has announced he has cancer.

Eli Gold, who has called Alabama football games for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988, announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with a “treatable form of cancer.”

“I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon,” Gold wrote in a statement shared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Facebook page. “Roll Tide!”

Gold did not specify what kind of cancer he had and what treatment he has or will take for it.

In August, Gold announced that he would be temporarily stepping away from his duty calling the 2022 football season due to health issues. Besides a brief update he gave on the radio in September, where he had announced he had lost 100 pounds, Gold has not spoken or appeared on the airwaves in nearly six months.

Since taking leave, announcer Chris Stewart has filled in for Gold.

In 2014, Gold was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.