Alabama football players host signing for fans at Parkway Place Mall

Boy getting his football signed by a football player l Some other related images:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Select Alabama football players will be signing for fans at Parkway Place Mall this Saturday and Sunday during the 2021 bye week.

The event, hosted by Sports Collectibles, will be held in a store on the lower level near Dillard’s. Tickets to attend and take pictures can be purchased beforehand here. Memorabilia and photo packages can be purchased at the event.

Signing Schedule:

Players on Saturday, October 30th:

Jordan Battle at 12:30 pm

Josh Jobe at 12:30 pm

Brian Robinson Jr 1:45 pm

Players on Sunday, October 31st:

JoJo Earle at 12:30 pm

Jaheel Billingsley at 1 pm

Traeshon Holden at 1:30 pm

Bryce Young at 2 pm

Face Masks will be required at this event per players’ management.

For more information on the event, click here.