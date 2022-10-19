TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football returns home Saturday for their homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs after losing its first game of the season to the Tennessee Volunteers, 52-49.

The Crimson Tide (6-1) are looking to bounce back in a big way, especially defensively after giving up the most points in the Nick Saban era a week ago. The Bulldogs (5-2) are also looking at this game as a chance to bounce back after being defeated by Kentucky 27-17. Last year in Starkville, Bama dominated Mississippi State, 49-9.

Here’s what to look for in the game:

Alabama DB’s will be challenged once again, how will they respond?

Junior quarterback Will Rogers ranks No. 4 in the country in passing yards per game, averaging 332 yards. He’s thrown for 2,324 yards through seven games and also has 23 touchdowns to go with four interceptions. Last week, Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards, five touchdowns and Jalin Hyatt had his way with the Alabama secondary. He finished with six catches for 207 yards and five scores.

Energy should be high for both teams

Nick Saban said in a press conference that the team usually chants before a game. Against Tennessee, they didn’t. Will Anderson said the team was dealing with ‘anxiety’ and admitted that the energy level wasn’t where it needed to be. Mississippi State should be hype coming into this game after also coming off a loss.

Jermaine Burton’s situation

Video recently surfaced online of the Alabama wide receiver hitting a female Tennessee fan while leaving the field. Saban says they are working to gather more information. It’ll be interesting to see if a suspension is soon to be announced for Burton.

Betting Lines