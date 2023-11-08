LEXINGTON, Ky. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is looking to clinch the SEC West title for the 10th time in 16 seasons as it takes on the Kentucky Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 8 Alabama is coming off two big redemption wins as they took down rivals LSU and Tennessee in the past two weeks to avenge its loss to the programs a year ago. The Crimson Tide has been playing its best football as of late as it tries to make a push for the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe was brilliant in the win over LSU, playing arguably his best game of the season. Milroe was 15-of-23 for 219 yards through the air and accumulated another 155 yards on the ground to go with four rushing touchdowns. With the four rushing touchdowns, Milroe became the first Crimson Tide quarterback in program history to accomplish such a feat in a single game.

Kentucky comes in at 6-3 on the season following a dominant win over Mississippi State. Quarterback Devin Leary is improving week by week, as he was 13-of-22 for 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs. Ray Davis has been one of the best running backs in the SEC and has 903 yards and nine touchdowns on the season, including a 280-yard rushing game against Florida earlier in the year.

Here’s what to look for when the Tide faces the Wildcats:

Alabama can’t get complacent

After two huge wins at home over two of its biggest rivals, Alabama has set itself up with an opportunity to clinch a trip back to Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide can’t ride too high over its last wins and sleepwalk coming into this one, as Kentucky and its fans will be ready to play in an early morning kickoff.

Bama must contain Davis

Alabama has the No. 30 rush defense in college football, allowing an average of 119.6 yards per game. The Wildcats as a team average 141.1 yards a game on the ground. Davis is also versatile in the passing game, as he has five touchdowns on 227 yards receiving. It’ll be crucial for the Crimson Tide front seven to cause havoc in the Wildcat backfield and get to Davis.

Crimson Tide getting hot at the right time

This is not the same team from Week 2 that loss by 10 to Texas at home. Week after week, you see the improvement and growth of Milroe and the team as a whole. Bama has been dominant in the second half on the defensive side of the ball thus far. Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU are top-15 offenses in college football, and Alabama has held them to 10 combined points in the second half.

Betting Lines