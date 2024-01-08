TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is reportedly retiring, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Steele, who completed his third different stint at Alabama under Nick Saban, has spent 40 years coaching and 12 years as a defensive coordinator. He was brought in to replace Pete Golding who took the defensive coordinator position at Ole Miss.

In his two previous stints with the Crimson Tide, Steele was Saban’s first defensive coordinator in 2007, he then returned in 2013 and served as director of player personnel, and in 2014, was the linebackers coach.

His coaching career began in 1980 at Tennessee as a graduate assistant. He also spent time at New Mexico State, Nebraska, the Carolina Panthers, Baylor, Florida State, Clemson, LSU, Auburn and Miami.

Bama ranked No. 18 in total defense, giving up an average of 316 yards per game.