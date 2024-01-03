TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football center Seth McLaughlin is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to Tuscaloosa News reporter Nick Kelly.

McLaughlin started in all 14 games this season for the Crimson Tide and has spent four years in the Capstone. In 2021, he started the final three games of the season, which included the SEC championship game against Georgia, the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Cincinnati and the rematch versus the Bulldogs in the national championship.

In 2022, as a junior, he started eight games at center as the Crimson Tide had the No. 4 scoring offense in the country. Entering the 2023 season, he was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top center.

McLaughlin had a rough game in the Rose Bowl when the Crimson Tide played against Michigan. He had back-to-back bad snaps to stall a productive drive when the Tide was marching down the field in its opening drive of the second half.

He was rated a three-star and the 17th-best center in the class of 2020 by 247Sports. He chose Alabama over Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson and Florida State.