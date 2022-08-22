TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama football team continues to add to its loaded 2023 recruiting class, as four-star player Edric Hill announced Monday via Twitter, that he will be coming to the Capstone.

Hill, a Kansas City native, is ranked as the No.183 recruit in the nation as a defensive lineman according to 247 Sports. He is 6’3″, weighing 290 pounds.

Hill chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, USC, Missouri, Oregon and Oklahoma

The Crimson Tide has the No.1 recruiting class for 2023.