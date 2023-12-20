TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football added 23 players to its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

According to 247Sports, the Crimson Tide has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class behind Georgia. According to recruiting sites, Julian Sayin and Jaylen Mbakwe were the two signees ranked as five stars and 18 players were rated as four stars.

Bama added four defensive backs, four linebackers, three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, three athletes, two wide receivers, two tight ends, a quarterback and a running back.

Here’s a list of the signees: