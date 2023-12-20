TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football added 23 players to its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
According to 247Sports, the Crimson Tide has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class behind Georgia. According to recruiting sites, Julian Sayin and Jaylen Mbakwe were the two signees ranked as five stars and 18 players were rated as four stars.
Bama added four defensive backs, four linebackers, three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, three athletes, two wide receivers, two tight ends, a quarterback and a running back.
Here’s a list of the signees:
- Jeremiah Beaman – 6’4″, 265 pounds, defensive lineman, Birmingham, Ala.
- Zabien Brown – 6’0″, 180 pounds, defensive back, Santa Ana, Ca.
- Sterling Dixon – 6’3″, 211 pounds, linebacker, Spanish Fort, Ala.
- Isaia Faga – 6’2″, 275 pounds, defensive lineman, Phenix City, Ala.
- Jameer Grimsley – 6’3″, 185 pounds, athlete, Tampa, Fla.
- Aeryn Hampton – 5’10”, 175 pounds, athlete, Daingerfield, TX.
- Joe Ionata – 6’5″, 294 pounds, offensive lineman, Clearwater, Fla.
- Amari Jefferson- 6’0″, 200 pounds, wide receiver, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Cayden Jones – 6’4″, 210 pounds, linebacker, Arden, N.C.
- Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. – 5’11”, 192 pounds, defensive back, Gadsden, Ala.
- Jay Lindsey – 6’5″, 235 pounds, tight end, Butler, Ala.
- Jaylen Mbakwe – 5’11”, 170 pounds, athlete, Pinson, Ala.
- Steve Mboumoua – 6’4″, 275 pounds, defensive lineman, Quebec, Canada
- Rydarrius Morgan – 6’0″, 175 pounds, defensive back, Phenix City, Ala.
- Caleb Odom – 6’5″, 215 pounds, tight end, Carrollton, Ga.
- Justin Okoronkwo – 6’5″, 215 pounds, linebacker, Munich, Germany
- Casey Poe – 6’4″, 290 pounds, offensive lineman, Lindale, TX.
- Kevin Riley – 5’11”, 195 pounds, running back, Northport, Ala.
- Jayshawn Ross – 6’4″, 220 pounds, linebacker, Kansas City, Mo.
- Will Sanders – 6’3″, 290 pounds, offensive lineman, Brookwood, Ala.
- Julian Sayin – 6’1″, 195 pounds, quarterback, Carlsbad, Ca.
- Rico Scott – 6’0″, 185 pounds, wide receiver, Harrisburg, Pa.
- Peyton Woodyard – 6’2″, 188 pounds, defensive back, Bellflower, Ca.