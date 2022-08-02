TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood.

Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at 6’5, weighing 225 pounds.

In his junior season at Independence High School, he had 43 receptions for 606 yards and three touchdowns. He was committed to the Buckeyes since August of last year.

With the commitment, the Crimson Tide now has the No.1 recruiting class for the class of 2023, passing Notre Dame.