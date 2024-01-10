TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sadness filled the streets of Tuscaloosa as news got out that football coach Nick Saban would be retiring after 17 years with the Crimson Tide.

Students and fans alike offered flowers and Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies–a favorite snack of the celebrated coach–at Saban’s statue outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. For them, it was the end of an era.

I mean, everyone’s got mugs of Saban. They’ve got shirts of Saban. He’s just an icon here,” UA student Jack Belisle said. “Everybody loves him. He’s the best coach, inarguably, in college football history.”

“Yeah, that’s pretty devastating,” student Nikki Brown said. “His last natty (national championship) was 2020, so my class just missed it. I got here in 2021, so it does make me a little sad of will I ever get to see it, but regardless, great football program.”