TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — “The biggest game of the year” is one way some University of Alabama students are describing the SEC Football Championship game between the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs set for Dec. 2.

According to ticket sites like SeatGeek, tickets to the game are on sale. On SeatGeek, ticket prices range from $400 to $1,000.

That’s why some students said they are saving up to get their hands on a ticket.

“I went my freshman year when we won, and however many other times, and that was hype, so I have to go again,” said University of Alabama student Bryant McClendon.

While other student’s said they are relying on their student status to make it in.

“Luckily for students we have the option to opt in and they are at a prorated rate, so thank goodness for being a student,” said University of Alabama student Cameron Smith.

Aside from the actual game, some students said it’s the matchup between two strong SEC coaches that builds the anticipation.

“Kirby Smart’s like the only coach that can consistently compete against Nick Saban, so you know he can always pull something that we just don’t know.” said McClendon.

In the meantime, as a way to get ready for the SEC Championship game, some students said they’re warming up with the Iron Bowl and plan to travel the 2 plus hours to Auburn.

“The family goes to support ok. So, we’re definitely going to be there, definitely going to go support the guys and have fun,” said Smith.