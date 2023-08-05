Alabama fans returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday for the first Fan Day since 2019. (Photo courtesy of Thomas Beaumont)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama fans returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday for the first Fan Day since 2019.

Alabama fan Nacho Alabamo was excited to see the team return to the field to prepare for the upcoming football season. He said he hopes the practice answered some questions about the team for the new season.

“Running the ball, awesome defense, we certainly got awesome tools for that,” Alabamo said.

Liam Casper came to Fan Day straight from his graduation at Alabama Saturday and said he wants to see improvements this season from last season.

“Hopefully, to beat some of the teams we struggled against last year,” Casper said. “No more close games. Just looking better overall.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide will start its new season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee State.