Alabama falls in season finale, will face Tennessee in SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will be the No. 9 seed in the 2020 Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament and will play eighth-seeded Tennessee on Thursday at noon CT on SEC Network.

The winner of Thursday’s contest will advance to take on No. 1-seeded Kentucky in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The Tide (16-15, 8-10 SEC) and Volunteers (17-14, 9-9) squared off once during the regular season, with Tennessee capturing a narrow 69-68 victory back on Feb. 4 inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama owns a 10-5 advantage when taking on the Vols in the SEC Tournament. The last time the two teams met in the postseason was March 15, 2013 when the Tide captured an 58-48 victory.

This year’s tournament will be held March 11-15 in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.