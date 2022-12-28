NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama will look to end the season with a victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl Saturday at 11 a.m.

Last time we saw the Crimson Tide (10-2), they dominated the Auburn Tigers in the 87th Iron Bowl, 49-27. The Wildcats (10-3) are also coming off a victory after their latest game against TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game, 31-28.

Here’s what to look for in the Sugar Bowl:

Can Bama finish strong?

It hasn’t been the season many Bama fans expected, with the Crimson Tide missing out on the College Football Playoff. There’s been a lot of ups and downs throughout the season with this year’s team, but they look to finish strong with a victory in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young and Will Anderson both announced that they will play after many speculated that they would sit out due to potentially being top-five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Slowing down K-State’s run game is key

Junior running back Deuce Vaughn has rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. In the Big 12 Championship, he ran 26 times for 130 yards in the win over TCU. If Alabama can slow him down and make the Wildcats one-dimensional, it’ll make things a lot easier for Bama.

Which team will bring more intensity and physicality?

Both teams play physical and will be trying to make a statement in this game. Alabama typically doesn’t perform well in the Sugar Bowl, but with their main players deciding to play they look as motivated as ever. Kansas State will try to prove they can compete with not only the SEC but the best teams in the country.

