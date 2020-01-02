Alabama dominates Michigan in Citrus Bowl 35-16

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 13 Alabama football beat No. 14 Michigan, 35-16, in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in the first game of the new year. With the win, the Crimson Tide climbs to 11-2 for the season, while the Wolverines fall to 9-4. The victory gave Alabama its ninth consecutive season with 11-or-more wins, the longest streak in the poll era (since 1936).

Junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy used a career day to earn Citrus Bowl MVP honors, totaling a career-high 204 receiving yards on just six catches, averaging 34 yards per reception, including an 85-yard touchdown catch from redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones on the Tide’s first offensive play of the game. Jones went 16-for-25 for 327 yards and three touchdowns through the air with completions to six different targets.

Junior defensive back Xavier McKinney and redshirt senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings had 10 total tackles apiece to lead the Crimson Tide defense. Freshman linebacker Shane Lee led UA with seven solo stops and had nine tackles overall. McKinney and Lee both came up with sacks while Jennings and senior defensive lineman Tevita Musika combined for a third sack. Senior defensive back Shyheim Carter and sophomore defensive back Josh Jobe came up with interceptions, both of which came in the second half.

How It Happened

Alabama opened the game and the second half with a pair of long touchdown catches, with Jones connecting with Jeudy for an 85-yard strike on the Tide’s first offensive play of the day before opening the second half with a 42-yard touchdown toss to junior wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

In between the Tide’s first two passing touchdowns, Najee Harris leapt into the endzone for a nine-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving him a rushing touchdown for the seventh game in a row

Michigan scored four times in the first half, with a first-quarter touchdown and three field goals, including a 57-yarder to close the first half

In the fourth quarter, redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall scored on a 20-yard reception from Jones in his first game back after missing the final four regular-season games

Harris iced the game by going up the middle to punch it in for a two-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it 35-16, the final score

Players of the Game

Jeudy finished the game with six receptions for a career-best 204 yards, starting with an 85-yard touchdown grab on the Tide’s first offensive play of the game

Jeudy’s 85-yard reception from Jones was the second longest completion in Citrus Bowl history

Jeudy’s 204 receiving yards put him over 1,000 yards for a season for the second time in his Alabama career, giving him 1,163 yards in 2019

Jones threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball to six different receivers, including three that scored touchdowns

Harris accounted for 24 of the Tides’ 30 rushes, rolling up 136 yards and two touchdowns, including 69 yards in the fourth quarter, giving him 1,262 rushing yards on the season

Key Stats

After allowing 286 yards of total offense and 16 points in the first half, Alabama’s defense held Michigan to just 109 yards and zero points in the second half

Alabama outgained the Wolverines, 480-395, in total offense, including a nearly 100-yard differential through the air, 327-233

The 2019 Season