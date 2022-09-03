TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football hosted the Utah State Aggies in its first game of the season, the Crimson Tide came away with the win, 55-0.

Bryce Young finished 18-of-29 passing with 195 yards and five touchdowns. Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs rushed nine times for 93 yards in the win and the new look receiving core flashed promise. After taking a 41-0 lead into halftime, the Crimson Tide were able to give its young players a chance to play and gain experience.

Here’s what we learned from the Crimson Tide’s win:

The new receiving core showed promise

Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton finished with five catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Traeshon Holden led all receivers with 70 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Freshman and Calera native Kobe Prentice showed promise in his first game with 60 yards on five catches. Prentice displayed speed and the ability to play all over the field.

Bryce Young is still really good at football

The reigning Heisman trophy winner picked up where he left off last season, throwing for 195 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. He also did something fans wanted him to do more of last season; use his legs. He carried the ball four times in the first half for 96 yards including a 63-yard rush. He finished with five carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. He overthrew a few corner routes to his receivers, but with a new receiving core, timing is something that will come as they play more.

Solid start to the season for the defense

It was a good day for the starting defense, not allowing the Aggies to score a point. Will Anderson finished with five total tackles and the defensive backs played with consistency.

Alabama will be on the road next week and they will take on the Texas Longhorns. Kick off is scheduled for 11 a.m.