TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football took on the Auburn Tigers in the 87th Iron Bowl Saturday, the Crimson Tide won 49-27.

Alabama finishes the regular season 10-2, while Auburn finishes 5-7. Bryce Young led the passing game finishing 20-of-30 for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs led the rushing game, finishing with 76 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Ja’Corey Brooks had 76 receiving yards to go with his touchdown. Jermaine Burton led all receivers with 87 yards.

Here’s what we learned:

Alabama may have had its best offensive performance of the season in the first half

Everything was clicking for the Crimson Tide in the first half as they put up 35 points. Bama was able to connect on some deep throws as Bryce Young was able to connect with Jermaine Burton for 52 yards and he connected with Ja’Corey Brooks for a 32-yard touchdown. The offense took its foot off the gas in the second half as they only scored two touchdowns.

Bama came out fired up in possibly Bryce and Will’s last game

Before the game started, during warmups, Will Anderson was ecstatic and you could see how infectious his energy was because the whole team looked like they were very excited for this game and it showed. This could be the last time Young and Anderson suit up for the Crimson Tide and they both left it out on the field.

Crimson Tide defense was able to force turnovers

The Tide were able to force two turnovers in the first half, as Jarquez Hunter fumbled in the first half and Keionte Scott muffed a punt. In the second half down three scores, Bama was able to hold the Tigers to a field goal. Late in the fourth, Bama stopped the Tigers on fourth down to force a turnover-on-downs. Credit to the Tigers as Cadillac Williams had the Tigers ready to play in the second half. Auburn finished with 318 yards rushing.

Alabama will now wait to see if anything catastrophic occurs to put them in the College Football Playoff or otherwise they will wait to see what bowl game they’ll be in.