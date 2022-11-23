TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson is the latest Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, announcing the decision via Twitter Wednesday.

“It’s official I’m in the NCAA Transfer Portal I’m going into my senior season not a graduate transfer,” Jackson wrote.

The decision comes after head coach Nick Saban announced in a press conference that Jackson had been suspended for the last two games.

Jackson played at Fort Scott Community College and East Mississippi Community College before heading to Bama, playing in 21 games for the Crimson Tide. Jackson made his first career start in the national championship against Georgia, where he broke up one pass and added two tackles. This year, he appeared in nine games with one start in the game against Texas.

He ends his time at the Capstone with 14 total tackles and two pass deflections. Jackson was a four-star prospect by 247Sports and was deemed the No. 1 junior college corner.