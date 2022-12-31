NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football took on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl Saturday, the Crimson Tide came away with the win, 45-20.

Alabama ends the season with a victory and with a 11-2 record, while Kansas State falls to 10-4. In his final game as a member of the Crimson Tide, Bryce Young finished 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way rushing with 76 yards on 15 carries. Jermaine Burton was the leading receiver with 87 yards on three catches and a touchdown.

Here’s what we learned:

Bryce Young went out with a bang

Young left no doubt that he should be the first quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. After starting the game 1-for-4 he bounced back and finished 15-for-21. He threw five touchdowns and all five were to different receivers. The passing game looked sharp and the receiving core did a great job.

Deuce Vaughn is legit

The 5’6″ running back is extremely elusive and hard to tackle. He gave the Alabama defense all they could handle with a touchdown to go with 133 yards on 22 carries. The junior had a long run of 88-yards which put the Wildcats up 10-0.

The Alabama defense played great