TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama football hosted Austin Peay Saturday, the Crimson Tide won 34-0.

Alabama improved to 9-2 while Austin Peay fell to 7-4. Bryce Young finished 18-of-24 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Jase McClellan led the way rushing with 17 carries for 156 yards and two scores. Jermaine Burton was the leading receiver with 128 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns.

Here’s what we learned:

The passing game looked better

Alabama took a couple of deep shots down the field and Bryce Young was able to connect with Jermaine Burton for a 50-yard gain. Young had a clean pocket for most of the day and was able to find a receiver even as he scrambled out.

The defense forced turnovers

The Crimson Tide are in the bottom of NCAA ranks for turnovers, but today Kool-Aid McKinstry and Brian Branch were able to get an interception. Damon Payne Jr. also got in on the fun when he recovered a fumble.

Iron Bowl next up

Alabama is set to face their rival next week in Bryant-Denny. Neither team has had the season they expected but bragging rights for the state are on the line. Last year, the Crimson Tide came away with thrilling win in Jordan-Hare Stadium, 24-22 in four overtimes.

Alabama will be at home Saturday when they face Auburn. Kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.