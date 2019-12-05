Tagovailoa on football future: ‘This is probably going to be the biggest decision of my life’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since he was injured, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media about his season-ending injury as well as his future in football.

On Thursday, Tagovailoa spoke about his appreciation to fans from around the world that have offered him support and encouragement since he dislocated his hip during a play against Mississippi State last month.

“It’s been really awesome,” Tagovailoa said, saying he had received letters from as far as Japan and Australia.

Questions about whether Tagovailoa would enter the NFL Draft or stay at Alabama became the focus of the press conference. Ultimately, he said that he has not made a decision yet and that there was no timetable for when he would make one.

“It’s something I still need to sit down and talk with my family,” he said.

Tagovailoa also spoke about the injury, saying that because of a concussion he sustained during the play, he does not remember much of it.

“I think my body was in such a traumatic state, I really couldn’t’ feel anything,” he said.

He also spoke about how difficult it was to watch the Iron Bowl from the sidelines. The week leading up to the game, Tagovailoa did not even go to practice.

“It’s really tough watching your guys go out there and play and not being able to do anything to help them,” he said.

While admitting that his playing style would not be the same again due to his injury, Tagovailoa said his doctors continue to tell him they predict a full recovery for him.

“I just won’t be able to rotate it (hip) the same way,” he said.

Tagovailoa said the decision on the next step in his playing career would likely be the biggest one of his life, but that he would have to make it on his own.

“Truly, at the end of the day, the decision comes down to me, whether it is right for me to stay or right for me to go,” he said.

