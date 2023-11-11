LEXINGTON, Ky. (WIAT) — Alabama football clinched the SEC West and a trip to Atlanta with a dominant win over the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday, 49-21.

Jalen Milroe had nearly another flawless performance as he finished 16-of-23 for 240 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with three scores on the ground on eight attempts. He had one miscue when he threw an interception across his body on a pass he should’ve thrown away.

Alabama jumped out to an early start, grabbing a 21-0 lead, and they never looked back. The Wildcats only score of the first half came when Kool-Aid McKinstry muffed a punt, which would eventually result in Kentucky touchdown. The Crimson Tide offense had itself another great performance, scoring points in every quarter and finishing with 470 total yards.

The defense was impressive for the Crimson Tide as well as they shut down arguably the best running back in the SEC, Ray Davis. The Bama defense forced two turnovers when Terrion Arnold jumped Devin Leary’s pass and Caleb Downs scooped up a fumble and took it down to the goal line.

Here’s what we learned:

Alabama got off to a fast start

The Crimson Tide have usually started its games off slow, with not much coming in the first drive of the game. Saturday was a completely different story for the Tide as they scored on its first three possessions of the game and jumped out to an early 21-0 lead.

Bama shut down the Kentucky run game

Alabama completely shut down the threat of Ray Davis, one of the leading rushers in the SEC. Davis had just 26 yards on 12 carries, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Shutting down the run game made Kentucky become one-dimensional, as they use the run to open up its passing game. A 73-yard run in the fourth quarter by Ramon Jefferson helped Kentucky’s rushing totals as they finished with 92 rushing yards.

Jalen Milroe continues to impress

After a four rushing touchdown performance at home against LSU a week ago, Milroe stole the show once again with six total touchdowns against the Wildcats. With three scores on the ground and in the air, Milroe continues to improves and has all of a sudden become a dark horse in the Heisman trophy race.

What’s next?