ATLANTA (WIAT) — The Alabama football team claimed the 2023 SEC championship with a 27-24 win over Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Jalen Milroe completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jam Miller, and the Tide never relinquished its advantage from there.

It’s the ninth SEC championship for Alabama in the Nick Saban era.

After Alabama went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, Georgia marched down the field and capped off an 83-yard drive with a 17-yard rushing touchdown from running back Kendall Milton.

Bulldog kicker Peyton Woodring nearly missed a 50-yard field goal attempt with under five minutes left in the first half. Alabama took advantage of the Georgia miscue with receiver Jermaine Burton catching a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Tide ahead, 17-7, at halftime.

Toward the end of the third quarter, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck fumbled within the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line. Though Alabama recovered, the Tide only scored three points despite starting the drive 11 yards away from the end zone.

With about 10 minutes left in the game, Beck recorded a touchdown a one-yard quarterback sneak to cut Alabama’s lead to three. On the Tide’s ensuing possession, running back Roydell Williams answered with a one-yard touchdown of his own to put Alabama ahead by 10 with 5:47 left. Milton then responded with another one-yard rushing touchdown just shy of three minutes left in the game, but Georgia never regained possession.

Alabama and Georgia are now 12-1 overall.

Will Alabama make the College Football Playoff?

With the victory, Alabama stays in contention to make the College Football Playoff. Checking in at No. 8 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, Alabama may need help to crack the top four on Sunday.

Georgia is currently at No. 1, so it will be interesting to see how much the Bulldogs drop. No. 2 Michigan faces No. 16 Iowa on Saturday night for the Big Ten championship. No. 3 Washington downed No. 5 Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 championship game, so the Huskies will almost certainly stay in the top four.

No. 4 Florida State is undefeated and plays in the ACC championship game against No. 14 Louisville on Saturday night. The Seminoles are without star quarterback Jordan Travis for the rest of the season. Ohio State sits at No. 6 but is not playing this week, effectively ending its chance at a College Football Playoff bid. No. 7 Texas, who downed Alabama in September, claimed the Big 12 championship by defeating No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The selection show for the College Football Playoff is at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Tide wins with less offensive yards than Georgia

Alabama averaged over 400 yards offensively heading into the SEC championship game, the Tide just needed 306 yards to pull off the victory. Milroe passed for 192 yards on 13 completions. Receiver Isaiah Bond led the Tide with 79 yards and five receptions, while Williams recorded 64 yards on the ground.

Georgia put up 321 offensive yards, and Beck registered 243 yards through the air. Tight end Brock Bowers caught five passes for 53 yards.

Reichard breaks NCAA all-time points record

With his 43-yard field goal conversion in the first quarter, Alabama kicker Will Reichard is now the NCAA’s all-time points leader. Entering the day tied for first place with former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds at 530 points, Reichard now has 539 points in his career.

The next closest kicker on the NCAA’s all-time leading scorers list is former Oklahoma Sooner Austin Seibert, who is in fifth place with 499 points. The Hoover native broke the SEC’s scoring record versus Arkansas on Oct. 14. Reichard started his Alabama career in 2019.